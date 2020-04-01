Disinfectant made from beer

Our paywall policy:
A distillery in Piešťany (Trnava Region) will help produce disinfectant.
The final product will be made from beer donated by the small breweries in the region.
“Beer received from Piešťany-based ŽiWell and Simea is distilled and diluted by hydrogen peroxide, creating a disinfectant,” Maroš Novák from the Distillery Piešťany company said, as quoted by MY Trnava regional newspaper.
The final product is then delivered to retirement homes in Vrbové, Modrová and Moravany nad Váhom, as well as doctors, rescuers, police officers and individuals, Novák said.
They have prepared 125 litres of disinfectant so far, using about 2,500 litres of beer, Novák noted.
1. Apr 2020 at 13:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff