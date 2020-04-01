Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

MILITARY

Former military premises in Bratislava forests open to public

Parallel road brings Bratislavans to recreation area more safely.

The parallel road with Pekná Cesta Road.The parallel road with Pekná Cesta Road. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

To read and see in this article:

- photos and the map of the renewed road

- history of Muničák brownfield

- to what purposes preserved cellars might serve in the future

Bratislava is one of the greenest cities in the world. This is thanks to its location on the foothills of the Small Carpathians and on the banks of the Danube River. But while citizens and visitors of Bratislava have plenty of opportunities where to spend free time in forests and on meadows without actually leaving the city, there is still room for improvements. A recent one is a new field path running in parallel with busy Pekná Cesta Street up to the recreation Pod Horárňou area in the Krasňany borough.

The one-kilometre patch built by the municipal forestry company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave (MLB) was put into operation in late March.

“It’s not very long and at its end also quite steep, but it is a nice change compared with the asphalt route,” said Johana Nováková while pushing her bike up its final stretch.

In the past, getting to the popular recreation area next to Pekná Cesta Road was difficult, especially during the weekend. On the narrow asphalt road, pedestrians, families with small children and prams, cyclists and cars were pressed close together. The new road, which disconnects from Pekná Cesta approximately 1.4 km from its beginning, allows pedestrians and cyclists to get to the Pod Horárňou area more safely.

1. Apr 2020 at 16:41  | Jana Liptáková

