People spend time at Brekov castle

It offers panoramic views.

More information about travelling in Slovakia

Please see our Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide

People use the ruins of castles on sunny days to enjoy being outside. One such example is Brekov castle in eastern Slovakia.

Related story: Cynthia of Mexico also helped reconstruct a castle Read more

Brekov is a medieval castle above the village Brekov located at the western edge of the Humenské mountains which are part of the Vihorlatské mountains.

The castle was built for defensive purposes and has spectacular views from the top.

19. Apr 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff