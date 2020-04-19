We will always tell the truth, Matovič government promises in its programme document

Cabinet passed its programme statement one day before deadline.

Changes in judiciary, the alleviation of the economic impact of the pandemic and ambitions of more transparency are highlighted in the programme statement cabinet ministers greenlighted only one day before the deadline for submitting the document to the parliament.

"It is the most ambitious [programme statement so far] in its attempt to move Slovakia to become better," PM Igor Matovič wrote on Facebook just before it was passed.

Related article Unpredictable, controversial, but the only one to defeat Smer. Meet Igor Matovič Read more

The Matovič cabinet passed the government's programme statement at its Sunday, April 19 session. The document needs to be presented to the parliament 30 days since the cabinet was appointed, which is Monday, April 20.

The parliament will start discussing the programme statement on Monday. A simple majority of MPs' votes is required for the parliament to express confidence in the government.

Coalition leaders emphasised the non-standard conditions for putting together the programme statement. Since the first day in office, they mainly needed to deal with the pandemic.

"By day we were dealing with the coronavirus situation, by night we discussed the government programme statement," Deputy PM Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) told the Sunday press conference, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Zero tolerance of corruption highlighted

19. Apr 2020 at 14:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff