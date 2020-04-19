Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

We will always tell the truth, Matovič government promises in its programme document

Cabinet passed its programme statement one day before deadline.

Igor Matovič presents the programme statement of his government. Igor Matovič presents the programme statement of his government. (Source: TASR)

Changes in judiciary, the alleviation of the economic impact of the pandemic and ambitions of more transparency are highlighted in the programme statement cabinet ministers greenlighted only one day before the deadline for submitting the document to the parliament.

"It is the most ambitious [programme statement so far] in its attempt to move Slovakia to become better," PM Igor Matovič wrote on Facebook just before it was passed.

Related articleUnpredictable, controversial, but the only one to defeat Smer. Meet Igor Matovič Read more 

The Matovič cabinet passed the government's programme statement at its Sunday, April 19 session. The document needs to be presented to the parliament 30 days since the cabinet was appointed, which is Monday, April 20.

The parliament will start discussing the programme statement on Monday. A simple majority of MPs' votes is required for the parliament to express confidence in the government.

Coalition leaders emphasised the non-standard conditions for putting together the programme statement. Since the first day in office, they mainly needed to deal with the pandemic.

"By day we were dealing with the coronavirus situation, by night we discussed the government programme statement," Deputy PM Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) told the Sunday press conference, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Zero tolerance of corruption highlighted

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Apr 2020 at 14:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Police investigate Pezinok retirement home as allegations of misconduct fly

Another client of the facility has died of COVID-19, increasing the death toll to five.

Police brought a container to serve as interrogation room near the retirement home in Pezinok.

Crossing the border into Slovakia? Government has passed new rules

Authorities have defined cross-border workers, exemptions from quarantine.

Border crossing near Rajka

What Slovakia and New Zealand (don't) have in common

We are all struggling with the new reality. Some more than others.

Igor Matovic, the kingmaker who became the king.

First, the shops will open. But you better forget about sea holidays this summer

Mass events most likely will not be allowed earlier than in autumn.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)