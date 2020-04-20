Lie detector, cinema discounts or pensions of ex-spies. The most interesting parts of the manifesto

The new government of Igor Matovič has pledged to introduce fairer pension, online voting and support for families through discounts for events.
Although most of the programme statement of the Matovič government is taken up by promises with no mention of concrete measures, there are some specific changes with a direct impact on the everyday lives of people.

Fighting corruption
The government wants to completely change how to check the property of public officials. On top of the property returns that have proved ineffective, they will also have to publish year-on-year changes in their property.
