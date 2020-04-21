Empty valley in the High Tatras

Under different conditions, it is a very popular hiking spot.

Even though the weather in recent weeks has been rather warm and sunny, Dolina Zeleného plesa (Green Glacier Lake Valley) is not crowded.

It is possible to encounter only a few people on the otherwise popular hiking destination, which belongs among the most spectacular in the High Tatras. These are either locals or passionate tourists, as people who are following social distancing rules and staying home are not visiting.

See the snowy hike to the Chalet by Green Glacier Lake.

21. Apr 2020 at 13:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff