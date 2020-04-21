Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Empty valley in the High Tatras

Under different conditions, it is a very popular hiking spot.

(Source: TASR)

Even though the weather in recent weeks has been rather warm and sunny, Dolina Zeleného plesa (Green Glacier Lake Valley) is not crowded.

It is possible to encounter only a few people on the otherwise popular hiking destination, which belongs among the most spectacular in the High Tatras. These are either locals or passionate tourists, as people who are following social distancing rules and staying home are not visiting.

>> Do you want to learn everything about the High Tatras? Check our travel guide.

See the snowy hike to the Chalet by Green Glacier Lake.

21. Apr 2020 at 13:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

