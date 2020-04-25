Lookout platform above Bojnice castle is open again

It was closed for two years because people were destroying it.

A small lookout platform above Bojnice castle is open to the public again. The local spa closed it after it regularly became the target of vandals.

A group of falconers called Aquila have agreed with the spa that they will take care of it from now on.

The lookout platform has been closed for a long time. When it was open, people would just leave their rubbish and destroy the binoculars said chief falconer Jozef Tomík.

“The lookout platform offers one of the most beautiful views of Bojnice castle and it would be a pity if it was closed for ever,” said Tomík, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

If it stays clean, it will remain open

The falconers agreed that they will clean the rubbish and the surroundings of the platform.

“If they see it works, the platform will be open to the public for free,” Tomík said, as quoted by TASR.

Volunteers cleaned up the platform and its surroundings, filling three plastic bags full of rubbish. There were T-shirts, plastic packages, needles, bottles, glasses and many cigarette butts.

The group has also ordered photo-traps and if vandals continue in destroying the platform, they will send the photos to the police.

The lookout platform was built in 2016 but it was closed after two years. Another lookout platform was built that recalls the walk in the treetops in Bachledova valley, but this one charges an entrance fee.

25. Apr 2020 at 9:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff