Virtual visit to Spiš Castle and the Dobšinská ice cave

Choose from 250 virtual tours (not only) in the Košice region.

Spiš Castle is one of the places you can visit virtually. (Source: TASR)

Thanks to the virtual tours offered by Košice Region Tourism it is possible to visit about 250 tourist attractions, including a UNESCO monument without leaving your home.

Virtual tours can be found on the website www.unesconadosah.sk available for all localities except one cave. Other virtual tours for individual monuments can be found at www.kosiceregion.com. There are 229 of them in total, said Lenka Vargová Jurková of Košice Region Tourism (KRT).

In the case of UNESCO monuments, they focus on those that are accessible from Košice by car in 100 minutes. It also includes some monuments in the Prešov region.

Most-visited places

Lenka Vargová Jurková noted that a virtual tour does not replace a live experience.

“That’s why we hope this tool will entice and inspire a later personal visit, which can help domestic tourism,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

She said that since this function was released at www.unesconadosah.sk, the most visited site is the Dobšinská ice cave, followed by Spiš Castle and the Jasovská cave.

KRT has prepared an attractive virtual tour of less-known places as well. They have also prepared a colouring map that after printing and folding measures 40x90 centimetres.

2. May 2020 at 15:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff