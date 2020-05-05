Cable cars running in the Tatras again

Measures still apply.

Find out more about the region of folklore, national parks, and modern attractions in our Tatras Travel Guide.

After a 50-day break, cable cars in the Low and High Tatras are up and running. The Tatry Mountain Resort company, which operates the Jasná and High Tatras resorts, shut down the cable cars on March 13 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, the regional daily My Liptov wrote.

Although the cable cars are back in operation, only hikers will be permitted to use them. They will not take skis up. They also have a lower capacity and all passengers must wear masks. People are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

When do the cable cars in Jasná operate? On Friday, May 8 and on Saturdays, May 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 9:00 to 15:00.

The cable cars in Jasná only operate on a few select days per month. In the High Tatras, a cable car to Skalnaté Pleso and Hrebienok runs every day, while the cable car to Solisko operates only during the weekends.

“We ask all visitors to respect measures in the resorts along with the instructions given by the staff, because only through a common responsible approach can we protect our health and enjoy the most beautiful experiences,” said Igor Mráz, director of the Jasná mountain resort, as quoted by the regional My Liptov daily.

5. May 2020 at 13:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff