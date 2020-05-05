New Bratislava bus station will not open in 2020

The developer planned to open the station on Mlynské Nivy in autumn.

A view of Bratislava's bus station from the nearby administrative Nivy Tower. (Source: SME)

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the new international bus terminal in the Bratislava neighbourhood of Mlynské Nivy will be opened several months later than planned.

“Taking into account the impacts of the pandemic and the measures introduced by the state, spring 2021 might be the new deadline for opening the Nivy Station,” René Popík, the CEO of the developer, HB Reavis, claimed on the company’s website.

The Nivy Station project, which includes a new station, shops, the office space Nivy Tower, and a boulevard, was launched in May 2017. HB Reavis initially planned to complete it by autumn 2020.

The developer added the construction of the project will be complete by 2021, but the recovery of the retail sector following today’s situation will be just as important.

Trouble with workforce and supplies

5. May 2020 at 22:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff