Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Walk in the treetops open, Bachledka welcomes visitors

Food and drinks can be purchased in the resort and eaten outside.

(Source: TASR)

Learn more about interesting places in Slovakia with our Slovakia travel guide.

The Bachledka Ski & Sun mountain resort, known for its walk in the treetops, opened the summer season for tourists.

Because of the current situation with the coronavirus, the resort has imposed several measures. The number of tourists in the cable car will be lower, similarly to the number of people who can walk in the treetops.

Food and drinks to be consumed outside

There is still an obligation to wear masks and use disinfection for hands. The resort also calls on visitors to maintain distances from each other and use contactless payments. Cable cars are disinfected every day.

Restaurants in the resort will remain closed, but people can purchase drinks and foods from the window and use the summer terrace.

There is a bobsleigh and the same rules apply. The carriage will be disinfected after every visitor.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

17. May 2020 at 9:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

On the list: the delights and drawbacks of UNESCO inscription

Insightful information about UNESCO sites in Slovakia and the stories they tell.

Spiš Castle

Slovakia’s castles welcome back visitors, with disinfection

Devín Castle and several city museums in Bratislava will reopen on May 16.

Beckov Castle near Trenčín.

New tests, new quarantine rules, and economic statistics (news digest)

Your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, May 15, 2020.

President Zuzana Čaputová visited several places around Slovakia to thank the people in the front line. Here she is pictured in the COVID-19 tent at Trnava hospital.

Slovak globe-trotting maverick grounded by coronavirus: I’m just happy to be alive

Extreme traveller Amin Nakhlé has stood at the edge of the world – and his life. Still, he considers himself lucky to be stuck at home.

Amin Nakhlé at the end of his journey hitchhiking the longest road in the world - the 30,000-kilometre long Pan-American Highway that stretches from Alaska to the Argentinian Tierra del Fuego.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)