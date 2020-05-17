Walk in the treetops open, Bachledka welcomes visitors

Food and drinks can be purchased in the resort and eaten outside.

The Bachledka Ski & Sun mountain resort, known for its walk in the treetops, opened the summer season for tourists.

Because of the current situation with the coronavirus, the resort has imposed several measures. The number of tourists in the cable car will be lower, similarly to the number of people who can walk in the treetops.

There is still an obligation to wear masks and use disinfection for hands. The resort also calls on visitors to maintain distances from each other and use contactless payments. Cable cars are disinfected every day.

Restaurants in the resort will remain closed, but people can purchase drinks and foods from the window and use the summer terrace.

There is a bobsleigh and the same rules apply. The carriage will be disinfected after every visitor.

17. May 2020 at 9:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff