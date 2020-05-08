Roundup: The Divine Comedy lauded as cable cars are put back in operation

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

Military history clubs re-enact the Liberation of Bratislava from the Nazi occupation on May 8, 2014. (Source: TASR)

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Bullets flew in the air, windows in the city centre shook under cannon shots, and German and Russian were heard. In 2014, Bratislava relived its 1945 liberation from the fascist occupation thanks to military history clubs. Slovakia and the rest of Europe commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 8, 2020. Picture: TASR

TRAVEL

Košice Region Tourism makes it possible for tourists to visit sights in the Košice and Prešov regions through virtual tours. Spiš Castle and the Dobšinská Ice Cave are the most visited attractions online.

The Bratislava borough of Nové Mesto has also reopened the cable car to Kamzík and sports park Jama. However, coronavirus measures such as masks and social distancing apply when visiting the spots.

3) Cable cars in the Tatras back in operation

Only hikers will be permitted to use them. Due to social distancing, their capacity is lower than usual. People are encouraged to buy tickets online. Cable cars were closed for 50 days.

The Gate nowadays houses the Museum of Weapons and Town Fortification. At the same time, it offers a scenic view over the Old Town. Bratislava used to have four gates in the past.

5) A castle that families with children will enjoy

Plavecký Castle in the Small Carpathians is easy to climb. Therefore, it is a great trip for families with children and older people. The castle is not far away from Bratislava.

HISTORY CALENDAR

The premiere of the first Slovak feature cartoon Outlaw Jurko [Zbojník Jurko] by Viktor Kubal took place in the Slovan cinema in Bratislava on May 6, 1977. Today, cinemas are closed, but some of them have launched online screenings.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/PuyTQOQrssA

RIDDLE

“ People can’t eat the bird. It is, however, half-edible. What bird is it? „ EIPGAM

WEEKEND READS

People across Slovakia put up their maypoles at the turn of April regardless of COVID-19. Some did it online, some gave up on live music and spectators. Others even hung a facemask on their maypoles.

“You walk through churches, ruined manor houses, their ceilings or crypts looking for the remains of barely visible inscriptions,” says historian Juraj Šedivý in an interview with The Slovak Spectator. He even reveals what the oldest Czech inscription in Slovakia is.

Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy was chosen as the most beautiful book in 2019 for its artistic and technical quality. Painter Miroslav Cipár illustrated the book. Find out which children’s book was named the most beautiful?

8. May 2020 at 9:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff