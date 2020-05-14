Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Indie “boy” band Queer Jane returns with “Amen Dolores”

The track “A Happy Drunk” has exceeded Queer Jane’s hopes on Spotify.

14. May 2020 at 12:33 Peter Dlhopolec

Queer Jane released its third studio album "Amen Dolores" on March 27, 2020. (Source: Queer Jane)

“This rain must be soon done. I’ve been waiting for the sun.” The Slovak band Queer Jane sings in such an intoxicating way that it makes the listener want to recklessly sprint out of their dwelling and just muck around with the first person they run into on the street, despite the imposed lockdown measures.

The chorus lines of the song, “Waiting for the Sun”, work perfectly as a metaphor for people’s hopes for the prompt elimination of the coronavirus. It is the penultimate track on the band’s new, and third, album “Amen Dolores” and speaks of a man drowning his sorrows.

“This album is the most consistent of all our records,” front man Vlado Nosáľ claimed.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk