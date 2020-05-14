Indie “boy” band Queer Jane returns with “Amen Dolores”

“This rain must be soon done. I’ve been waiting for the sun.” The Slovak band Queer Jane sings in such an intoxicating way that it makes the listener want to recklessly sprint out of their dwelling and just muck around with the first person they run into on the street, despite the imposed lockdown measures.

The chorus lines of the song, “Waiting for the Sun”, work perfectly as a metaphor for people’s hopes for the prompt elimination of the coronavirus. It is the penultimate track on the band’s new, and third, album “Amen Dolores” and speaks of a man drowning his sorrows.

“This album is the most consistent of all our records,” front man Vlado Nosáľ claimed.