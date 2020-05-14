Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak globe-trotting maverick grounded by coronavirus: I’m just happy to be alive

Extreme traveller Amin Nakhlé has stood at the edge of the world – and his life. Still, he considers himself lucky to be stuck at home.

Amin Nakhlé at the end of his journey hitchhiking the longest road in the world - the 30,000-kilometre long Pan-American Highway that stretches from Alaska to the Argentinian Tierra del Fuego. Amin Nakhlé at the end of his journey hitchhiking the longest road in the world - the 30,000-kilometre long Pan-American Highway that stretches from Alaska to the Argentinian Tierra del Fuego. (Source: Courtesy by Amin Nakhlé)

As the pandemic-induced lockdowns, travel restrictions and border closures became the reality of a globalised society, members of an eccentric subculture largely overlooked by the panicking public were left behind.

Expediently described as “full-time hitchhikers” or “professional wanderers”, these passengers of life cross continents by jumping on steaming freight trains, a precarious activity also known as “train-hopping”. They explore the wonders of the world nestled in the front seat of a stranger’s car, while relying on the grace of tender-hearted people and sometimes even the goodwill of authorities.

“But we are not bums,” Slovak train hopper Amin Nakhlé (26) is quick to point out in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

Like billions across the globe, Nakhlé was unexpectedly stranded in his Bratislava home, gearing up for yet another adrenaline-infused trip, when the spread of the new coronavirus closed the country’s borders.

Farms, festivals, kidnappings

Yet home feels like a strange place to him. The son of a Syrian father and a Slovak mother, Nakhlé is a maverick figure and one of the few, if not the only full-time Slovak drifters.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. May 2020 at 17:47  | Edward Szekeres

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Ombudswoman called for bigger protection of vulnerable people

President Zuzana Čaputová called on the MPs to support the ombudswoman’s work.

Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová speaking to the parliament on May 13.

A judge resigns and court affects coronavirus measures (news digest)

Constitutional Court news populated the news cycle in Slovakia on Wednesday, May 13.

Constitutional Court President Ivan Fiacan.

Court suspends a law that would trace COVID-19 patients based on mobile phone data

Constitutional Court does not approve of this method of smart quarantine in Slovakia.

Mobile phone, illustrative stock photo

Schools might open in June in Slovakia as coronavirus numbers remain low

School attendance should be strictly voluntary, no more than 15 kids per class.

Children have been out of school for two months now.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)