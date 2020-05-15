Novel coronavirus postpones launch of pilot parking projects in Bratislava

Plans to launch city-wide parking policy in Bratislava from start of 2021 remain unchanged.

Albeit the lockdown to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading has improved the traffic situation in Bratislava, the gradual return to normal life has resumed the need to adopt a complex parking policy. So far the pandemic has not changed plans of the Bratislava city council working on its launch in 2021, while some of its 17 boroughs are either continuing with their parking pilot projects or preparing for their launch.

One of them should be launched in the zone in the Nové Mesto borough, favouring local residents when parking. However, the new marking of parking lots, which the borough began to paint earlier in May, raised fear of locals that the number of existing parking lots would be dramatically reduced.

The Nové Mesto borough explained the change in the marking, reducing the number of parking lots by nine with the route of a planned cycle path.

“Due to the change of vertical parking pertains only to a part of Odbojárov Street, we want to broach this topic and ask the city council for a stance on whether this change is necessary in the time being,” said Marek Tettinger, spokesperson of the Nové Mesto borough, adding that this change was made by the Bratislava city council.

