A favourite hike in the Veľká Fatra mountains – rocky Ostrá

The Veľká Fatra National Park in northern Slovakia is popular for its meadow-like mountain tops. However, this does not apply to all its peaks.
One of them is Ostrá (1,247 metres above sea level) named after its rocky formation. The word "ostrá“ is the Slovak adjective for "sharp“.
You can reach it from several points. The most popular leads from Gaderská Dolina valley near Martin. It takes about two hours to reach the top. The route leads mostly through a forest, but be ready for little rock climbing near the top. The final parts of the hikes are accompanied by "stairs“ that make the rocky terrain more solid and chains that help with climbing. After going through the rocky window, you reach the top.
From this point, it is possible to continue onto Tlstá (Fat)peak along the ridge. The route leads back to Gaderská Dolina valley. The overall time for the round trip is about seven hours.
24. May 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff