Visitors and inhabitants of Piešťany spa town can use 120 shared bikes for free

The service is free without any formalities.

Citizens and visitors of the popular spa town of Piešťany will be able to use at least 120 shared urban bikes as part of the Useful Wheel of Piešťany 2020 project. Discover more of the Trnava region with our guide.

The first 45 blue bikes appeared in stands at the end of May, others to be delivered by the main donor of the project, the Magna Energia company, in June.

“The shared bike service will be offered to cyclists for free, the project to be financed from the income of the ads placed on bikes,” said Dušan Knap from the Institute of the Sustainable Development and Environmentalism, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

No formalities

This NGO will ensure service, maintenance and the currently needed disinfection of the bikes.

It is possible to rent a bike without any formalities. “The interested person will take a bike from the stand and return it to any stand after riding,” Knap said, as quoted by SITA, adding that they are counting on the fairness of users.

This year there will be not only more bikes, but also more stands for renting or returning. The bikes are monitored with GPS devices and their use is possible only in the area of Piešťany town.

4. Jun 2020 at 14:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff