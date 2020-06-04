Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Visitors and inhabitants of Piešťany spa town can use 120 shared bikes for free

The service is free without any formalities.

(Source: Courtesy of Magna Energia a.s.)

Citizens and visitors of the popular spa town of Piešťany will be able to use at least 120 shared urban bikes as part of the Useful Wheel of Piešťany 2020 project. Discover more of the Trnava region with our guide.

With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead).

The first 45 blue bikes appeared in stands at the end of May, others to be delivered by the main donor of the project, the Magna Energia company, in June.

“The shared bike service will be offered to cyclists for free, the project to be financed from the income of the ads placed on bikes,” said Dušan Knap from the Institute of the Sustainable Development and Environmentalism, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

No formalities

This NGO will ensure service, maintenance and the currently needed disinfection of the bikes.

It is possible to rent a bike without any formalities. “The interested person will take a bike from the stand and return it to any stand after riding,” Knap said, as quoted by SITA, adding that they are counting on the fairness of users.

This year there will be not only more bikes, but also more stands for renting or returning. The bikes are monitored with GPS devices and their use is possible only in the area of Piešťany town.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Terra Parna Winery Terra Parna Winery

4. Jun 2020 at 14:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

COVID-19 causes restaurant owners to sell their businesses

Hundreds of gastro facilities are being advertised on real estate websites.

A waiter brings a meal to a customer in a Chinese restaurant in Bratislava on May 20, 2020.

Trianon is a trauma for Hungary even a hundred years later

Slovaks and Hungarians look at the events that led up to the Trianon Treaty differently.

Hungarian delegation is leaving the castle Big Trianon after signing the treaty on June 4, 1920.

Some borders start opening ahead of the summer season (news digest)

Matovič and co. visited Czechia. Even foreigners living in Slovakia can travel to Croatia.

PM Matovič, Deputy PM Veronika Remišová and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok on board the flight to Prague for the official visit to the Czech Republic on June 3.

Iconic pharmacy Salvator in Bratislava is closer to new life

Bratislava city council wants to resurrect pharmacy after becoming exclusive owner.

The Salvator pharmacy has been closed for more than two decades.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)