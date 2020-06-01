Košice has a new cycling route, the city planning more

Mayor hopes that a bike will become one of the most important transport means in Košice.

A new united route for cyclists and pedestrians has opened on the right bank of the Hornád River in Košice. It connects the centre of the city with the borough of Krásna and it leads through the borough of Nad Jazerom. If you want to discover more in the Košice region, check our guide.

The new cycling route is only one of the Košice municipality's activities to increase the attractiveness of cycling transport in the city and improve its possibilities, the city informed on the website.

To connect the city centre and Krásna, the municipality used a network of existing communication for pedestrians. The new road that serves for cyclists is almost 2 kilometres long.

Košice on bike

The municipality aimed to improve the access of the public to a recreational area near Hornád, the route also part of the planned international cycling route Eurovelo 11.

Mayor Jaroslav Polaček said that there is more infrastructure coming. The municipality is planning four new cycling shelters with a green roof and bike stands. They will be located at Staničné Square, near the building of the Municipality of the City of Košice, Trebišovská Primary School and an indoor swimming pool.

“We allocated a million euros in the budget to support cycling transport,” Polaček said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “I believe that despite the complicated current situation, we will be successful in using the money and bikes will become one of the most important transport means in Košice, also thanks to new safe cycling routes.”

More cycling routes and infrastructure

The construction of the cycling route in Čermeľské Valley with a length of 521 metres is scheduled for the beginning of June, from the Children Railway station in the direction of “Training Rock”.

Moreover, public procurement for the route between Trieda SNP, Popradská Street and Trieda KVP finished on May 27. Part of this project is the expected reconstruction of the existing path for pedestrians, its widening and dividing of the pedestrian and cycling section.

In the upcoming years, there should be 400 new stands for bikes around Košice in 100 spots, especially close to schools, shopping centres, public sports grounds, municipal authorities, children's clubs and other places often visited by cyclists.

1. Jun 2020 at 23:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff