Roundup: Čaputová’s honey bees and hiking tips for the last weekend of May

PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Beehives have been placed in the garden behind the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. President Zuzana Čaputová joined the City Bees Project organised by ŽIVICA, a centre which focuses on environmental and ethics education, on May 27, 2020. Source: TASR
TRAVEL
1| A Bratislava walk: From Sandberg to Devín Castle
Sandberg is one of the most important paleontological localities in Slovakia and resembles the Grand Canyon. Set out on a trip from here, either on foot or your bike, and conquer Devín.
2| Eating in mountain chalets possible again
Masks are still obligatory in restaurants and other interiors. Restaurants may be open from 6:00 to 22:00. However, fewer people are allowed in the chalets’ restaurants at one time due to the measures in place.
3| A hike in the Žilina Region: Ostrá
You can reach it from several points. The most popular one leads from Gaderská Dolina valley near Martin. It takes about two hours to reach the top.
4| A spectacular view from Veľký Choč
The shortest route, which takes hikers around 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete, starts in Valaská Dubová. The hike to Veľký Choč is demanding and does not offer many views on the way up. But the view from the very top is absolutely breath-taking!
5| Bike up to Uhlisko in the Orava region
The roundtrip to Uhlisko starts at the bus station. After leaving Trstená, it is necessary to turn left at the chapel to the field road, which leads to Uhlisko.
Our new SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEBSITE is up and running!
A vast collection of pocket-sized travel guides, along with some fascinating travel articles, podcast episodes, and helpful travel tips, are just a click away.
PODCAST
US musician Franciso Mejia has released his debut album “Ghost Sex Empire”. The whole process of production took place in Slovakia. The artist claims Slovakia is a better place for releasing music than America. Find out why and listen to his music in the special Spectacular Slovakia podcast.
QUOTEWORTHY
“
It's hard to think about the future and imagine a time when we can all be together in rooms again but what else can we do?„
WEEKEND READS
1| Music clubs in Slovakia exposed to permanent shutdowns
Some music clubs have joined forces and set up an association to negotiate with authorities on providing assistance. The coronavirus may close them down permanently if the state does not provide adequate support in time.
2| Kubiš and Gabčík’s unfulfilled promise given to a British family
Czechoslovak troopers, who assassinated the main Holocaust architect Heydrich during WWII, trained for Operation Anthropoid in the UK. They befriended the Ellisons. Anthropoid, however, got the better of them.
3| Public outraged by development plans in Štrbské Pleso
The High Tatras region should keep developing to attract visitors. The public, however, rejects the notion of a small group deciding on its future. Slovakia has not commissioned any experts to control the region’s future developments yet.
The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly will be published on June 5, 2020.
29. May 2020 at 8:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff