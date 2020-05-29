Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEEKLY

Roundup: Čaputová’s honey bees and hiking tips for the last weekend of May

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Beehives have been placed in the garden behind the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. President Zuzana Čaputová joined the City Bees Project organised by ŽIVICA, a centre which focuses on environmental and ethics education, on May 27, 2020. Source: TASR

TRAVEL

1| A Bratislava walk: From Sandberg to Devín Castle

Sandberg is one of the most important paleontological localities in Slovakia and resembles the Grand Canyon. Set out on a trip from here, either on foot or your bike, and conquer Devín.

2| Eating in mountain chalets possible again

Masks are still obligatory in restaurants and other interiors. Restaurants may be open from 6:00 to 22:00. However, fewer people are allowed in the chalets’ restaurants at one time due to the measures in place.

3| A hike in the Žilina Region: Ostrá

You can reach it from several points. The most popular one leads from Gaderská Dolina valley near Martin. It takes about two hours to reach the top.

4| A spectacular view from Veľký Choč

The shortest route, which takes hikers around 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete, starts in Valaská Dubová. The hike to Veľký Choč is demanding and does not offer many views on the way up. But the view from the very top is absolutely breath-taking!

5| Bike up to Uhlisko in the Orava region

The roundtrip to Uhlisko starts at the bus station. After leaving Trstená, it is necessary to turn left at the chapel to the field road, which leads to Uhlisko.

Our new SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEBSITE is up and running!

A vast collection of pocket-sized travel guides, along with some fascinating travel articles, podcast episodes, and helpful travel tips, are just a click away.

PODCAST

US musician Franciso Mejia has released his debut album “Ghost Sex Empire”. The whole process of production took place in Slovakia. The artist claims Slovakia is a better place for releasing music than America. Find out why and listen to his music in the special Spectacular Slovakia podcast.

American musician Francisco Mejia recorded his debut album 'Ghost Sex Empire' in Slovakia. He is already working on the concept of his sophomore record. (Source: Courtesy of F. Mejia)

QUOTEWORTHY

It's hard to think about the future and imagine a time when we can all be together in rooms again but what else can we do?

Irish singer Lisa Hannigan was to perform in mid-June at Prešov’s club Stromoradie

WEEKEND READS

1| Music clubs in Slovakia exposed to permanent shutdowns

Some music clubs have joined forces and set up an association to negotiate with authorities on providing assistance. The coronavirus may close them down permanently if the state does not provide adequate support in time.

2| Kubiš and Gabčík’s unfulfilled promise given to a British family

Czechoslovak troopers, who assassinated the main Holocaust architect Heydrich during WWII, trained for Operation Anthropoid in the UK. They befriended the Ellisons. Anthropoid, however, got the better of them.

3| Public outraged by development plans in Štrbské Pleso

The High Tatras region should keep developing to attract visitors. The public, however, rejects the notion of a small group deciding on its future. Slovakia has not commissioned any experts to control the region’s future developments yet.

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly will be published on June 5, 2020.

Read last week's roundup.

29. May 2020 at 8:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The central crisis staff has not decided on ending the emergency state yet (news digest)

Trnava-based carmaker will be the first auto producer to return to its pre-crisis operation.

PM Igor Matovič

Is more flexibility a response to the post COVID-19 Europe?

It is way too early to try to predict which way things will go, but it is useful to start thinking about the potential implications of various directions.

Illustrative stock photo

Fico or Pellegrini? Former prime ministers fight to lead Smer

Pellegrini departure would mean further radicalisation of party, warns analyst.

Peter Pellegrini (left) and Robert Fico (right)

The European Commission wants to see more medical workers in Slovakia

The EC has issued recommendations for Slovakia to overcome the crisis.

L. Pasteur University Hospital in Košice
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)