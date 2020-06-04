COVID-19 causes restaurant owners sell their businesses

Hundreds of gastro facilities are being advertised on real estate websites.

A waiter brings a meal to a customer in a Chinese restaurant in Bratislava on May 20, 2020. (Source: TASR)

If you have ever walked down from the Old Bridge in Bratislava to Tyrš Waterfront, you could not miss the Mýtny domček (Toll House) restaurant. It has attracted guests since 2006. Today it is still attracting people but they are a little more solvent than the normal customers as the restaurant is to be transferred to a new owner.

"The fully furnished restaurant, including a kitchen and two well-equipped bars, all permits and complete documentation, is to be ceded to a new owner," an advert says on several real estate websites.

“ The gastro sector is a business with low margins, with entrepreneurs being unable to create reserves. „ Marek Harbuľák, Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Slovakia

Finding such an advertisement nowadays is not at all strenuous. Today, real estate websites offer hundreds of advertisements that have restaurants, pubs, and cafes for sale. For example, the Nehnutelnosti.sk website has more than 250 registered.

