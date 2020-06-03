“Czechoslovakia restored” at midnight. Borders will open for everyone after coronavirus closures

Austria also cancelling border checks with the exception of Italy.

People will be free to cross borders between Slovakia and the Czech Republic as of midnight, June 4.

The unrestricted regime at the borders between Slovakia and the Czech Republic will then come into force.

“We restore Czechoslovakia as of midnight,” PM Igor Matovič commented during his trip to Prague, where he travelled on June 3 for his first foreign trip. He met his counterpart Andrej Babiš.

Matovič announced that the agreement about opening the borders was made two days ago.

“From June 4 on, it will be possible to travel between Slovakia and the Czech Republic like before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,” Babiš confirmed, as quoted by TASR.

Moreover, from June 4, Austria decided to cancel the checks at all border crossing with the exception of Italy. People from the remaining countries neighbouring Austria, including Slovakia, will not need a negative COVID-19 test, nor will they have to go into compulsory quarantine, ČTK newswire reported.

The Slovak Spectator will update this story as soon as more details are known.

3. Jun 2020 at 14:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff