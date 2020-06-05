State borders between Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria are open

Free movement without the need to go into quarantine or take a COVID-19 test applies to citizens and residents of all four countries.

State borders between Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia are open as of 8:00 on Friday, June 5, for citizens and residents of these countries without limitations, announced PM Igor Matovič at Slovak-Hungarian border.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec at the border crossing Petržalka-Berg reminded that the reopening of the borders does not mean the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

“I would like to ask everyone who returns from the at-risk countries to be responsible for all of us so we do not spoil [the situation],” Mikulec said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Matovič declared that the border controls in place for those arriving from non-EU countries will be an issue of the nearest negotiations with European countries.

Who can cross the border

All people with permanent or temporary residence or persons sojourning in Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic can enter Slovakia through border crossings from the three named states without having to show a negative COVID-19 test result or go into quarantine, said Daša Račková of the Public Health Authority.

“If these people do not have confirmation of their permanent or temporary residence, they will have to prove they sojourn in one of these four countries with at least two credible documents,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. These could be, for example, a health insurance card, a rental contract, a job contract, confirmation from an employer, an insurance contract or confirmation of payment of their utility bills.

Slovak railway company ZSSK announced the renewal of daily international transport at all border crossings with the Czech Republic on June 9. 48 long-distance trains and 45 regional trains will commute daily.

Private transport company Leo Express will renew the train connection between Prague and Košice on June 15.

Private transport company RegioJet has started preparing for the renewal of the train and bus connection between the Czech Republic and Slovakia. If there are no complications, RegioJet plans to get back on railways on Sunday, June 7, said spokesperson of the company Aleš Ondrůj. He added that the sale of the tickets will start as soon as possible.

Company Slovak Lines is ready for the immediate restoration of international bus transport but provided no more details.

On Monday, June 8, the medical consilium will decide on the renewal of international flights, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Martin Klus reported on June 4.

5. Jun 2020 at 11:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff