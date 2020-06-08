Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Precious sword found in Liptov

Four Liptov-type swords were found in the years 1952 to 1956 near Liptovské Sliače.

(Source: Martin Furman/KPÚ Žilina)

Members of the Regional Monuments Board (KPÚ) in Žilina have noted another interesting archaeological finding, regional My Liptov reported.

“On Sunday, May 24, we announced an archaeological finding from Liptov,” regional preservationists wrote on social media. “It is a precious sword from the Bronze Age with the full Liptov-type handle, which was found in the hillside terrain of the forest.”

The board went to the spot the next day to personally check the finding and its surroundings.

Related story:Boars dug out a treasure of coins from the turn of 15th and 16th century Read more 

“From this locality, we noted one bronze ingot and a fragment of an axe – a blade that is probably linked with the finding,” they noted.

Preservationists did not specify where it was found.

Four Liptov-type swords were found in the years 1952 to 1956 near Liptovské Sliače. In the second half of the 19th century, they were discovered in Komjatná. Discoveries were also made in Martinček.

8. Jun 2020 at 13:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

