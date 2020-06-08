Precious sword found in Liptov

Four Liptov-type swords were found in the years 1952 to 1956 near Liptovské Sliače.

Members of the Regional Monuments Board (KPÚ) in Žilina have noted another interesting archaeological finding, regional My Liptov reported.

“On Sunday, May 24, we announced an archaeological finding from Liptov,” regional preservationists wrote on social media. “It is a precious sword from the Bronze Age with the full Liptov-type handle, which was found in the hillside terrain of the forest.”

The board went to the spot the next day to personally check the finding and its surroundings.

“From this locality, we noted one bronze ingot and a fragment of an axe – a blade that is probably linked with the finding,” they noted.

Preservationists did not specify where it was found.

Four Liptov-type swords were found in the years 1952 to 1956 near Liptovské Sliače. In the second half of the 19th century, they were discovered in Komjatná. Discoveries were also made in Martinček.

8. Jun 2020 at 13:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff