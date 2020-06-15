Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Female Roma lawyer who has known poverty and prejudice. Progressives have a new leader

The human rights expert, Irena Bihariová, brands herself a social liberal. She believes teaming up with Spolu was a mistake.

Irena Bihariová and Michal Truban, new and former chairs of Progressive Slovakia, hug each other in Bratislava on June 6, 2020.Irena Bihariová and Michal Truban, new and former chairs of Progressive Slovakia, hug each other in Bratislava on June 6, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Irena Bihariová's best friend from her primary school for gifted children cut off all contact with her. It is believed the friend did so only because her mother was afraid of what people would have said about her being friends with a Roma girl. When Bihariová's son was born, her father-in-law rejected him for the same reason.

When I'm on a tram, I'm visibly holding on to something with both hands so that no one can feel like I'm trying to rob them.

PS Chair Irena Bihariová

The lawyer and former head of the civic association People Against Racism, Irena Bihariová, became the new head of the non-parliamentary party Progressive Slovakia (PS) on June 6. She defeated her opponent and the former party leader, Michal Truban, by five votes.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jun 2020 at 7:00  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Brexit: Enough is enough

I find myself in the strange position of agreeing with Boris Johnson.

Flags tied to railings outside Parliament are reflected on a wet pavement in London, January 24, 2019.

The fight for the interpretation of democracy is happening here in Central Europe

I wanted to show how many times we came close to losing freedom, says European Press Prize laureate Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová

Slovakia urged to think green after pandemic

Focus should be on transformation of economy, not just revival, say experts.

Illustrative stock photo/Slovnaft

Some summer terraces in Bratislava will be exempt from tax while others will not

Bratislava city council has decreased the tax to zero; the Old Town has only halved it.

Terraces are popular during the summer in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)