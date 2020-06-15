Female Roma lawyer who has known poverty and prejudice. Progressives have a new leader

The human rights expert, Irena Bihariová, brands herself a social liberal. She believes teaming up with Spolu was a mistake.

Irena Bihariová and Michal Truban, new and former chairs of Progressive Slovakia, hug each other in Bratislava on June 6, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Sign Up The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories