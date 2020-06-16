Good news from Slovakia: Many people helped others in the pandemic

Almost half of those polled said they took part in some volunteer activities. Mask-making dominated.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

After Slovakia went entered a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost half of the inhabitants participated in volunteering activities.

These are the results of the poll conducted by the Institute of Ethnology and Social Anthropology of Slovak Academy of Sciences between March 18 and 26, on a sample of 2,357 respondents filling out the online questionnaire.

Sewing of masks prevailed

The poll showed that one third of the respondents (33 percent) did not participate in any activity. They argued that it was due to lack of time and capacity, as they had more work at their job or household, the SITA newswire reported.

Two dressmakers sewed masks for fellow villagers Read more

One in two respondents participated in a volunteer activity, many made and distributed masks (43 percent). Besides sewing, volunteering activities included their distribution, providing of fabrics and elastics.

People in Slovakia were quick to react to the fast-implemented obligation to wear masks, and their subsequent general shortage.

The second most widespread help was contribution to a fundraiser (23 percent), helping homeless people, distributing of health aids, supporting doctors, artists or self-employed.

Spreading information

Another form of participation was spreading of information (15 percent), distribution of leaflets from place of residence, publishing interesting sources on social networks, or pointing out hoaxes and fake news.

‘Infodemic’ hit Slovakia as well Read more

Many people did shopping for threatened or at-risk groups of citizens (11 percent), for older people, single mothers or people who lost ther job.

People left a note on offering to do shopping in their neighbourhoods, or going to a pharmacy or dog-walking.

Many felt burdened, stress and fear. That is why many volunteer activities led to support and easing of the situation (11 percent). This was mainly done by spreading positive and humourous news, online meetings and chat groups, regular phone-calls and creating online programmes (live concerts, training, online reading).

“Compressed” work

Despite the very uncertain situation, a quarter of respondents believed that the coronavirus epidemic did not impact their lives in any way (26 percent).

One-tenth of respondents had a similar opinion. They noted that the pandemic will not hit them financially, neither in work (11 percent). These were mainly older people of over 60 years, as well as parents on parental leave.

EU expects Slovakia to enter a deep recession this year Read more

About 15 percent of respondents could not evaluate the impact of the pandemic. To compare, about 24 percent of respondents presumed that they would have to tighten their belts, and they expected financial problems. These were mainly respondents between age 30 and 39 years.

Many people noted in their answers that “compressed” work probably awaits them. Others suppose that they will have a hard time starting their job again and have fewer work opportunities. Fear was especially felt in the age group of between 50 and 59 years.

16. Jun 2020 at 14:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff