Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Knights have arrived to Trnava. To compete on horses

The event is also streamed online.

Knight tournament on horses started in Trnava on June 13.Knight tournament on horses started in Trnava on June 13. (Source: Radka Minarechová)

Several popular events to take place throughout Slovakia have been postponed or cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

This seemed to be the fate of the popular knight tournament Rotenstein, organised by the Hector agency. The favourable epidemiological situation and a successful crowdfunding campaign have eventually made it possible to organise it, though at a much smaller scale and at a different spot.

Instead of Holíč Castle, which has been hosting the tournament for several years already, the fans of historic events and life in mediaeval times are invited to Trnava, where knights compete on the grounds of the Western Slovak Museum.

The opening event took place on June 13 and 14, and other events will continue every weekend after the end of July, starting at 16:00.

Those who cannot come in person can watch the event online, via a live stream on the Facebook site of Agentúra Hector.

Knight tournament on horses

What: Summer at the Royal Court in Trnava

Where: Western Slovak Museum in Trnava

When: every weekend until July 26, starting at 16:00 (gates open 90 minutes before the performance)

Ticket price: €7 (free for children in prams), paid on the spot. It is recommended to book tickets in advance.

17. Jun 2020 at 13:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Countrywide events

