Summer schools to help kids catch up after pandemic. Ministry will fund them with half a million

Once children experience summer school, they tend to come back the next year too, an organiser says.

Illustrative stock photo

Not only children left schools when COVID-19 hit. Some letters of the alphabet also decided to leave. Reading a text with some letters missing, kids will find out that the aim of summer schools is finding the lost treasure.

This is one example of the activities that summer schools will offer children. Some children went to school for a month in June, some only for a week or several days, as they were gradually reopening after new coronavirus cases in Slovakia dropped to a minimum. However, this summer children will have broader options for education. Besides summer camps that may be organised in the last three weeks of August, some schools will open.

The Education Ministry decided to support summer schools with €500,000. Schools may currently apply for money until June 26 and they will learn on July 10 whether they will receive funding.

“The schools should be voluntary and help pupils to balance the differences in knowledge and skills that arose or deepened as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis,” the ministry said.

Summer schools should open Monday through Friday in the last three weeks of the summer holidays (August 10 to 28), either for one, two or three weeks. Rather than hardline teaching activities, education in summer schools should be organised in a more playful and creative spirit.

“These activities will be beneficial for many pupils, not only because schools were closed in recent months, but also as preparation for September and their return to classrooms,” Education Minister Branislav Gröhling told the media.

Pedagogy students, social workers or volunteers might be hired to help or teach at summer schools in addition to teachers and regular school staff, the ministry said. Schools may prepare activities in cooperation with free time centres, community centres, universities or NGOs.

17. Jun 2020 at 16:59  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

