Šariš Castle is restored by original bricking technology

Reconstruction halfway done

(Source: TASR)

Work has been ongoing at Šariš Castle. The town of Veľký Šariš aims to complete the reconstruction of the outer wall of the upper castle. Discover more castles in Slovakia with our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

The workers are using original technology while working on the reconstruction. The castle originated in the 13th century and it belongs among the most extensive middle-age castles in Slovakia.

“Our aim is to preserve the masonry that was dilapidated after centuries, strongly disrupted and we should return it to a state where it is preserved for the next hundred years, making it accessible and safe for visitors,” said Ladislav Babuščák, castle administrator, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

He noted that it is the same type of masonry that people were used to. “It is so-called historic masonry not used anywhere else today,” Babuščák said, adding that it can be seen only with castles.

Half-way done

The restorers have to follow original technology when it comes to the mortar composition. They are slaking lime, producing lime mortar, and the stone-placing also has strict conditions, so-called line spacing.

“Every stone has its own place,” said Babuščák, as quoted by TASR.

They will continue with the reconstructing of masonry to the end of September, depending on the weather conditions. However, work will continue until the end of November.

The castle reconstruction started 20 years ago thanks to the town and civic association. Babuščák said that the castle is 40 to 50 percent reconstructed. In ten years, about €2.5 million have been spent on investments, about €2 million of that sum spent by the state.

Spiš Castle Spiš Castle (Source: Peter Baňas (Spectauclar Slovakia))

27. Jun 2020 at 9:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

