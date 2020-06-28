Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

New tourist attraction in Jelšava, a 7.5-kilometre route for scooters

The route begins in the Hrádok saddle above the town and it leads through a paved forest road.

A new 7.5-kilometre downhill route for scooters has been opened in Jelšava (Revúca district) in southern Slovakia.

Mayor Milan Kolesár said they had purchased eight scooters, five for adults and three for children, as well as other equipment.

Kolesár assumed even before the opening that the route will be one of the longer ones in Slovakia.

“It is very interesting and it may also give people an adrenaline rush, depending on how they use the brakes and enjoy the ride on the steepest part,” the mayor said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

“Of course, it is possible to also enjoy it in peace and feast on nature,” he noted.

From the hill to Coburg castle

Chairman of the Banská Bystrica region Ján Lunter said that the new service will allow people to become familiar with the beautiful nature around Gemer.

“It is worth it so that people can enjoy the area and it offers a new attraction for our guests,” he noted, as quoted by TASR.

(Source: TASR)

It is possible to use the scooters in Jelšava every day, however, the municipality recommends that people book their visit first.

The route begins in the Hrádok saddle above the town and leads along a paved forest road.

It leads 5.5 kilometres from the entrance of the town and after the Coburg manor house, where the route officially ends, the final distance is about 7.5 kilometres. The vertical difference is 550.4 metres and the average speed is 25 kilometres per hour, according to the official data from the municipality.

Brdárka Brdárka (Source: Peter Dobrovský)

28. Jun 2020 at 9:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

