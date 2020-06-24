Quizcast: Which health spa provides a bath in a cave?

It’s time to test how much you know about Slovak regions.

The umbrellas returned to Bratislava in May 2020, making the capital even more artistic. (Source: TASR)

Travel across and get to know Slovakia by listening to our new quizcast episode. This month’s quiz is made up of five rounds and 16 questions about Slovak regions, including one round on Bratislava.

Whether you are alone or with family and friends, enjoy the game!

Here's the latest 'Spectacular Slovakia' episode:

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/845864878&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

24. Jun 2020 at 17:00 | Peter Dlhopolec