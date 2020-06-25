This is what we should fear, according to some MPs

Not the global pandemic, nor impending recession.

We might be facing a pandemic and economic meltdown, but some lawmakers seem to believe that the most important thing on their agenda is unwanted pregnancies.

Abortion legislation has consistently proven to be a convenient method for our elected leaders to distract us when they find themselves unable or unwilling to do the job for which they were elected, or when they face some criticism that they cannot transparently cope with.

Related article Coalition reveals plans to amend abortion laws Read more

At a time when we should be asking questions and hearing answers about the government’s plan to deal with a very likely second wave of the pandemic, or its response to terrifying macroeconomic forecasts, or just for it to speak in a more positive tone about the opportunities that the next-generation fund could open up for Slovakia, here we are – yet again – witnessing multiple groups of MPs argue in favour of their various proposals to change the country’s abortion legislation.

These attempts call for a response, regardless of how serious our other challenges may be. In this country, women’s rights are too fragile to be trifled with.

25. Jun 2020 at 15:50 | Michaela Terenzani