Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEEKLY

Roundup: Bratislava opens its beach; throwback to the 1955 Spartakiad

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

Tyršák Beach, named after Czech art historian Miroslav Tyrš, is opened in Bratislava on June 19, 2020Tyršák Beach, named after Czech art historian Miroslav Tyrš, is opened in Bratislava on June 19, 2020 (Source: TASR)
A new free-of-charge beach, Tyršák, has been opened in Bratislava. The beach was created on the previously unused space between Theatre Aréna and the Old Bridge. People can play beach volleyball for free and enjoy some drinks and food there. There’s also a children’s zone. DJ Phonotic will mix soul, funk and disco music at the beach on Friday, June 26.

TRAVEL

1| Collecting touristic passport stamps

Visitors to Ružomberok may discover historic, natural and culture localities via a free touristic passport. If they manage to collect at least five passport stamps, they’ll receive a gift.

2| A hike to Veľká Javorina

The meadowy hill reaching 970m in height on the Slovak-Moravian border is the highest peak of the White Carpathians. The summit is decorated with the cult television and radio broadcaster and a memorial stone.

3| The Bohemia ship returns to Domaša

Bohemia is planning five educational cruises a day. Travellers will learn the history of the water dam and water travel in Domaša.

The Bohemia ship launches on the Domaša water dam in Kvakovce on June 15, 2020 The Bohemia ship launches on the Domaša water dam in Kvakovce on June 15, 2020 (Source: TASR)

4| The presidential manor house of Topoľčianky

The first Czechoslovak president, T. G. Masaryk, spent every summer at the remarkable house when he was in power. Other presidents stayed there as well, the last being A. Zápotocký in 1951.

More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

A group of men tries to achieve a record in wrapping Banská Bystrica’s clock tower in toilet paper on June 12, 2009, celebrating 180 years since the start of paper production at the SHP Harmanec company A group of men tries to achieve a record in wrapping Banská Bystrica’s clock tower in toilet paper on June 12, 2009, celebrating 180 years since the start of paper production at the SHP Harmanec company (Source: TASR)

Test your knowledge of Slovak regions in the new quizcast episode, which is part of our Spectacular Slovakia podcast series. How many questions can you and your friends get right? Click here to listen >>

HISTORY CALENDAR

The nationwide 1955 Spartakiad is held in Prague The nationwide 1955 Spartakiad is held in Prague (Source: TASR)

The first national Spartakiad, the largest gymnastics event in the communist Czechoslovak Republic, took place on June 23, 1955. A total of 16,200 young amateur gymnasts from all over the country showcased their physical capabilities at the Strahov Stadium in Prague following several weeks of training in their hometowns. The Spartakiad, held every five years, was a product of the Soviet Union to oppose the Olympics.

WEEKEND READS

1| Diving into the arts at Slovak galleries

The Slovak National Gallery is the biggest and most important gallery in Slovakia, but it does not house all of the nation’s notable artwork. Pay a visit to local and regional galleries too.

2| Scientist Skyba on the importance of low-temperature physics

Physicist Peter Skyba has been named Slovakia’s Scientist of 2019 for his study of the properties of substances at ultra-low temperatures. He claims low-temperature physics will become even more vital in our lives than it is nowadays.

The research in the field of low-temperature physics in Slovakia is done on a European scale. It would therefore be advantageous for the state to support this.

Physicist Peter Skyba

3| Fun adventures with ‘Jurko the Outlaw’

Viktor Kubal’s 1977 film, ‘Zbojník Jurko’, became the first Slovak animated feature. He offered a different perspective on Jánošík - no dialogue and a bag full of gags.

Jurko with other outlaws, including Hrajnoha (centre) and Zbojníček Jurko with other outlaws, including Hrajnoha (centre) and Zbojníček (Source: Kinoklub.sk)

4| IN SHORT: New archaeological findings in Zvolen

The reconstruction of Štúr’s Park in the centre of Zvolen revealed bases of the cemetery wall under the pavement while a well was discovered nearby. Archaeologists also expected to find the remains of an old middle school. However, they have not had any luck so far.

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly will be published on July 3, 2020.

Read last week's roundup.

26. Jun 2020 at 7:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

