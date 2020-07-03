Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEEKLY

Roundup: Bees housed on Bratislava roof; Hossa becomes a living legend

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

Beekeeper Róbert Kňažko looks after bees on a Bratislava roof in late June of 2020Beekeeper Róbert Kňažko looks after bees on a Bratislava roof in late June of 2020 (Source: TASR)
Your locality:
Bratislava

Weather forecast for today

20 ℃
Risk of collision: 15%
19 ℃
Risk of collision: 15%
DnesZajtra7 dní

The Bratislava City Hall, in cooperation with the Crazy Honeybee project, has placed beehives containing about 120,000 bees on its roof. Beekeeper Róbert Kňažko (in the picture) takes care of city bees. Due to the mosaic nature of the environment, cities have great potential to support biodiversity and allow bees to thrive in urban environments. Photo: TASR.

TRAVEL

1| Summer experiences in the Tatras

Cable cars in the Tatras have been put back into operation as the summer returns. In addition to hiking, tourists can also enjoy boating and mountain carts.

2| Trip outside Košice: Háj Falls

The waterfalls can be found in the village of Háj, about 40 minutes by car from Košice. It is part of the Slovak Karst National Park.

3| A Trenčín bench people need to sit down on

The city has its own castle and a lovely Old Town. Moreover, visitors can reach the forest straight from the town centre, but a bench on Peace Square is a must.

Trenčín Castle Trenčín Castle (Source: TASR)

4| Tricklandia’s Mystery Exhibition

The new folklore-promoting project, co-created by artist Miroslav Matuščin, is composed of a painting that changes right in front of visitors, depending on the light that shines on the piece of art.

5| The Gothic Route of Slovakia

The first route of its kind in the country presents tourists with intriguing gems from the Spiš and Gemer regions. Gothic art in the form of altars and table paintings are, moreover, among the richest in Europe.

More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

TOP 10 JULY EVENTS IN SLOVAKIA

As the world goes back to the “new normal”, so does Slovakia. Cultural institutions and centres have planned plenty of events for the summer. Pick out your favourite one for the month of July from the list below.

July events: Cycle tours, film screenings and wine-tasting Read more 

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Slovak ice-hockey player Marián Hossa was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this week.

He was the Ottawa Senators’ first-round selection in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. After seven seasons in Ottawa, he had stints with three other NHL teams before playing his final eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. With the Blackhawks, Hossa won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

I have learned so much about life through the game of hockey and I am very appreciative of this recognition.

Marián Hossa

Slovak hockey player Marián Hossa during a press conference held on the occasion of his induction to the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame on June 25, 2020 in Trenčín, Slovakia Slovak hockey player Marián Hossa during a press conference held on the occasion of his induction to the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame on June 25, 2020 in Trenčín, Slovakia (Source: TASR)

The Slovak player recorded 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 NHL regular-season games. Read more about Hossa’s hockey career and fulfilled dreams.

WEEKEND READS

1| From boom to decay: Coburg Ironworks

A new project aims to recount the story of the once-booming ironworks in the Horehronie Region. The remains of them across the region are to be refurbished and interconnected by cycling routes.

2| IN SHORT: The renovation of Grössling Bathhouse in people’s hands

People can have their say on what should be part of the iconic Bratislava bathhouse. Up to 76 architectural studios from 17 countries wanted to refurbish it, but only five made it to the second round.

3| Black pines should have never been planted on Devínska Kobyla

The communist regime was not aware of the environmental consequences back then, but black pines are alien to Slovakia and threaten unique ecosystems and plant species. Nature conservationists have been removing the trees for some time in Bratislava.

4| Fascist statues do not bother Slovaks

It was a decision of a minority to have statues of Jozef Tiso and Ferdinand Ďurčanský sculpted and put in a public space. Should they be removed now following a wave of statue removals worldwide?

The statue of Jozef Tiso in Čakajovce The statue of Jozef Tiso in Čakajovce (Source: Sme/Jozef Jakubčo)

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly will be published on July 10, 2020.

Read last week's roundup.

3. Jul 2020 at 6:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia opens to non-EU countries, but is also reproached by the EU (news digest)

Read the overview of news from July 2, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) criticised the football match in Dunajská Streda.

How to handle coronavirus problems while in Croatia

Croatia remains the most popular sea holiday destination for people from Slovakia, but the number of cases in the country is on the rise.

Split, Croatia, illustrative stock photo

A protest against plagiarism in politics will be held in Bratislava

The organisers call on Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár to step down.

Boris Kollár will not use the Mgr. title while in politics, he said in response to plagiarism allegations.

Alien black pines give way to original nature at Bratislava’s Devínska Kobyla

Planting trees is not always a good idea, say nature conservationists.

The slope of Devínska Kobyla with removed black pines.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)