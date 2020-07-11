Unknown corner of Slovakia: Extinct village in eastern Slovakia

The former village of Blažov on the upper stream of Torysa River in the Levočské Mountains was built above the village of Tichý Potok in eastern Slovakia, in the district of Sabinov. To learn about more interesting places in Slovakia, read our travel guide Spectacular Slovakia.
A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
Blažov became extinct in 1952 when it was moved out with the surrounding villages, because of the establishment of the Javorina Military District in the Levočské Mountains.
After 1955, the church and the village were demolished. Today, instead of the former church, there is a cross near a preserved part of the original floor of the church.
The Torysa River valley, from among frequented tourism centres, is a popular site for tourists, cyclists and fishermen.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
11. Jul 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff