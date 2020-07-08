Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

COVID-19 temporarily slowed some real estate projects

Contrary to the previous crisis, the real estate market is healthy.

The virus has postponed the completion of Stanica Nivy – a bus terminal and shopping centre.The virus has postponed the completion of Stanica Nivy – a bus terminal and shopping centre. (Source: Sme)

The coronavirus pandemic and government’s anti-coronavirus measures have affected every business to some extent and the real estate market is no exception. Hygiene and safety measures had to be introduced on construction sites as well while closed borders stopped supplies for some real estate projects under construction. The Slovak Spectator spoke with René Popik, CEO of HB Reavis Slovakia; Pavel Pelikán, managing director of J&T Real Estate (JTRL); Ján Krnáč, managing director of Cresco Real Estate; and Lenka Vargová, PR specialist at Penta Real Estate, about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their businesses.

8. Jul 2020 at 7:00  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Real Estate

Bratislava

