People in Slovakia eat less chocolate than they used to

Consumption statistics are decreasing slightly.

The consumption of chocolate in Slovakia has slightly decreased, statisticians informed on the Day of Chocolate earlier this week.

People in Slovakia consumed 3.4 kg per inhabitant in 2019, based on the preliminary data of the Statistics Office. In 2018, the consumption of chocolate reached 3.5 kg, while in 2017 it was 3.8 kg.

The consumption of chocolate was the highest in Slovakia in 2012 and 2014, when each citizen consumed an average amount of 5.1 kg of chocolate and chocolate-based sweets, the statisticians reported.

This, however is a fraction compared to the nations who on average consume the most chocolate in the world - the Swiss with 9 kg and Germans with 7.8 kg every year, based on 2015 data from statista.com.

10. Jul 2020 at 16:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff