Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Wanted: Andrej Kiska’s successor

Junior coalition Za Ľudí party will elect its new leader soon. Since the election, they have been lingering under the electability threshold in polls.

Za Ľudí party shortly after parliamentary electionZa Ľudí party shortly after parliamentary election (Source: Sme)

The post-election week at the turn of February and March this year was the last time the public saw the leader of the junior coalition Za Ľudí, former president Andrej Kiska.

His party barely made it to the parliament with 5.77 percent of the vote, just the fraction it was expected to win when he first announced he was founding it. The party became part of the coalition talks of the four parties that eventually led to the emergency of the current government.

About a week after the February 29 election, which marked a sweeping victory for OĽaNO with the clear outcome that its leader Igor Matovič would be the next prime minister of Slovakia, Kiska withdrew from the coalition talks. He wrote on Facebook that he had issues with his heart and was preparing for surgery.

Deputy chair of Za Ľudí, Veronika Remišová, took over and has led coalition talks on behalf of the party. She also signed the coalition agreement. As far as public appearances were concerned, Kiska limited his presence in politics to an occasional Facebook post. On June 28, he finally announced that he was not going to run for party chair anymore at the upcoming congress on August 8.

At that congress, the party that has since occupied 12 parliamentary seats and has taken over two ministerial chairs, will elect its new chair. The leader to emerge from the vote will be expected to boost the party recently staggering at around 3 percent support in polls, not enough to make it to parliament in an election.

Kiska’s party will go on without Kiska.

Observers agree that the party has suffered a drop in polls due to the absence of Andrej Kiska on the political scene.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jul 2020 at 17:52  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Za ľudí

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Juraj Šeliga, Miroslav Kollár

Top stories

Wednesday news digest: Another social package, presidents meet in Pezinok

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Alexander van der Bellen and Zuzana Čaputová in Pezinok.

Memorial to trace back the steps of Jewish children hiding from the Nazis

Eli Vago and his sister were only teenagers when they were forced to leave home and live in the woods.

Eli Vago

Pandemic may endanger Christmas markets

Slovakia is preparing for the second coronavirus wave. Government not planning to close borders for now.

Illustrative stock photo

Home of the Bloody Countess (from our archive)

Erzsébet Báthory was a barbaric torturer who drained virgin girls of their blood and then bathed in it.

Čachtice Castle
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)