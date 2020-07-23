Explore places in Slovakia linked with codifier of the Slovak language

A mask with a moustache might make you feel like Štúr himself.

The Štúr tour is the name of a summer competition that will guide tourists around the monuments and special places of the Trenčín Region linked with the codifier of the Slovak language, Ľudovít Štúr. It is organised by the Regional Organisation of Tourism (KOCR) Trenčín.

“People can visit traditional and also non-traditional places that are linked with the most well-known native of the Trenčín Region – Ľudovít Štúr,” said Juraj Gerlici, head of KOCR Trenčín, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Everyone who participates in the competition, will receive a multi-functional scarf, and should visit ten interesting places. Iff they take a photo wearing the scarf and send it to KOCR, they may win a prize.

“The scarf is decorated with graphical designs of all the ten places the participants should visit,” he said, as quoted by TASR. “It also has the well-known Štúr logo – a moustache and beard – typical features of Ľudovít Štúr, so the participants will, symbolically speaking, take Štúr to interesting places.”

The competition started on July 15 and will last until September 15. Tourists will visit the native home of Štúr in Uhrovec and Alexander Dubček in Uhrovec, Uhrovec castle, Beckov castle and Čachtice castle.

“This is a great activity and it will certainly motivate me to visit some beautiful places in the Trenčín region,” said tourist Martin Varga, who visited Štúr’s birthplace, as quoted by TASR. “I will take my family, we will have beautiful trips and photos and participate in the competition.”

23. Jul 2020 at 18:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff