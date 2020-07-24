Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

No need to self-isolate for travellers from Slovakia to England soon

Each part of the United Kingdom sets its own rules for travel corridors.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.The airport in Bratislava reopened. (Source: TASR)

Travellers from Slovakia to England will no longer need to go into quarantine after their arrival. The measure will apply as of July 28.

Public Health England (PHE), in consultation with the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), has reviewed the list of countries exempted from the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in England. The revised list includes Slovakia, the UK Embassy in Slovakia informed on Friday.

"As a result, travellers arriving from Slovakia will no longer have to enter self-isolation, unless they have been in another country within the previous 14 days which is not exempted," the embassy wrote.

The embassy noted that the measure applies to England, since each part of the UK sets its own rules on travel corridors, and reviews these at different times.

Slovakia listed the UK as a safe country, requiring no self-isolation upon arrival to the country as of July 20. Slovak public officials said at that time that they were hoping Britain would revoke its earlier decision and put the central European country on its travel corridor list, requiring no self-isolation, later this week.

24. Jul 2020 at 14:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

