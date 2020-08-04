Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

This is the best of Slovak architecture. Nominations for 2020 prize revealed

It has been an exceptionally good year in architecture, jury says. Take a look at the shortlisted works.

Boathouse Karloveské rameno, Bratislava, Atelier: OFFICE110 architektiBoathouse Karloveské rameno, Bratislava, Atelier: OFFICE110 architekti (Source: Martin Hörmann)

The finalists of the CE ZA AR 2020 architecture prize have been named by the jury, which said it has been an exceptionally good year for architecture in Slovakia.

Altogether 110 works were entered for the 19th year of the award. The international jury long-listed 30 of them that its members then visited personally. They then short-listed 21 works to compete for the prestigious prize in six categories.

“We are pleased to have received a record number of applications, which confirmed that our decision to run the award despite the situation linked with the coronavirus was the right one,” said Oľga Miháliková, manager of the award, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The international jury travelled more than 1,200 kilometres in five days. Mihalíková noted that this year, the pieces were placed not only in urban centres, but also took the form of small projects, such as public houses.

The Slovak Chamber of Architects praised the high level of the applied pieces. Architect and head of the jury Peter Moravčík noted that this year is exceptionally good: “We have seen really many pieces that are freed from banality,” he noted for TASR. “These all were subjects that had an integrated concept and strength in itself, whether these were family houses or other kinds of construction, and on the other hand, lots of creative thinking.”

The winners will be announced on October 7.

4. Aug 2020 at 11:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Questions surround Italian’s death, new coronavirus hotspot revealed

Check out the overview of news from Monday, August 3, 2020.

Testing of seniors started in Bratislava Ružinov.

A bistro owner taught people in a northern-Slovak town to eat real Vietnamese food

Foreigners first to discover the place, only then did locals start loving it.

It is quintessential for Slovakia to boost its human capital

How the EU recovery fund can be used to bolster talent in the country.

Younger generations are trying to shape the labour market, but not all employers are willing to respect their demands.

Daughter of Italian entrepreneur: I do not believe he committed suicide

Questions surround the death of the publisher of Buongiorno Slovacchia. He allegedly received threats before he died.

Loris Colusso
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)