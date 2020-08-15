Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Sleeping with bees: Unusual bee hotel in central Slovakia provides buzzing experience

Apitherapy is beneficial for health.

(Source: TASR)

There are many interesting places described by our Nitra travel guide but one of the oddest lies in the southern part of the Štiavnické mountains in the Nitra Region. It is a red, hexagonal construction containing two beds that can be used for sleeping or just relaxing.

View Slovakia’s oldest city through a kaleidoscopic lens with our Nitra city guide. View Slovakia’s oldest city through a kaleidoscopic lens with our Nitra city guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

It is, in fact, a bee hotel, whose purpose is to re-connect visitors to the village Uhliská, near Banská Štiavnica, with nature. The philosophy behind this unusual structure lies in apitherapy and it was built by Dušan Budinský.

Try to relax

He likes to work with wood and so to design and build an api-house in this shape was a good challenge for him.

He wanted to make it different from those that are usually accessible on the market.

People visit this place to be united with nature and to relax.

“I used to live a stressful life in Bratislava for so long and this was kind of a calming experience,” Budinský said for TASR. “We try to make our visitors relax as much as they can so they will perceive what is going on around them and nothing more.”

Bees will not get in

The bee hotel is built from natural materials, painted with linen colours and its shape is that of a bee-hive cell with a small terrace in front. The two beds are built over beehives but visitors do not have to be afraid of bees buzzing around in the room as the openings to the hives are outside

“It is possible to feel their presence only by the vibrations and the smell they emit,” Budinský noted for TASR.

Enjoy the scent

Visitors have the option to stay in the house for a few hours or for the whole night. “When I started as a beekeeper, the best thing for me was when a beekeeper from whom I was learning, opened the beehive near me and I smelled that beautiful scent,” Budinský said. “It is an opportunity to get familiar with bees, how they smell, what their lives are about.”

Do you know where to enjoy an offline holiday in Slovakia? Read more 

He added they have also literature about the bees in the house that visitors may read.

Sleeping in the house is beneficial for health; particles of honey and pollen in the air have a good impact on the mucosa of the bronchial tubes. Breathing such air lowers the blood pressure and improves the composition of blood.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

National Stud Farm in Topoľčianky National Stud Farm in Topoľčianky (Source: Amanda Rivkin)

15. Aug 2020 at 9:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Hygienists recommend thinking twice about organising family gatherings

Here's what happened in Slovakia on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Illustrative stock photo

Bratislava will return to coronation times

The traditional coronation feast will be accompanied by a series of events.

The coronation procession of Leopold II, June 23, 2018, downtown Bratislava. ​

Slovakia's economy contracted by record 12.1 percent y/y in Q2

The decline was lower than expected.

Behind the decline of the Slovakia's economy is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roundup: Slovakia features in the BBC Radio 1’s ‘Up Yours Corona’ challenge

The popular duo - Dean and Nala - visited Bratislava. Read culture and travel stories from Slovakia in one place.

BBC Radio 1's Greg James looks at a huge billboard in London after he completes his global 'Up Yours Corona' mission on July 29, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)