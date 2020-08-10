Some pupils have returned to their desks. Summer schools have begun

The ministry has supported 244 projects.

The summer school in Vlčkovce, near Trnava. (Source: TASR)

Some pupils have returned to desks before September.

Summer school project kicked off on August 10 and will last until August 28, with the aim of helping pupils catch up in terms of the knowledge and skills they could not develop after the coronavirus outbreak closed schools, the TASR newswire reported.

The Education Ministry has allocated €500,000, supporting 244 projects with €375,800.

“The supported schools will carry out 581 cycles lasting altogether 19,255 hours for 8,553 children,” the ministry said, as quoted by TASR.

The unused funds will be used to support regional education.

Most in Prešov, fewest in Bratislava

The most summer schools, 43, will open in the Prešov Region. On the other hand, the Bratislava Region will open the fewest summer schools, only 12.

Pupils will attend summer school from Mondays to Fridays. They are voluntary for both children and teachers, from zero to ninth grade. Education should be based on experiences, playfulness and creativity.

The summer schools should not copy traditional education, but should stimulate the educational process, TASR reported.

10. Aug 2020 at 18:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff