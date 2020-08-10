Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava has COVID-19 semaphore

The Slovak capital has launched a warning system indicating when and what anti-epidemic measures to adopt.

Bratislavans wearing face masks.Bratislavans wearing face masks. (Source: Sme)

Bratislava has managed the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic thanks to rapidly implemented measures and the discipline of its citizens. As the novel coronavirus continues to be part of life, the city is getting prepared for possible further waves of this disease. One of the measures they are adopting is the new warning system, COVID Semaphore. It determines, based on an analysis of official epidemiological data, what stage of the epidemic Bratislava is in and what measures, if any, are needed to be implemented and when. They will help Bratislavans stay safe and also protect those who are most vulnerable.

Related articleNews digest: Coronavirus numbers in Slovakia on the rise, pandemic commission will convene Read more 

“We realise that the measures the city is implementing are often sensitive and significantly affect the life of Bratislavans,” said Katarína Rajčanová, spokesperson for the city council. “Thanks to the warning system we can immediately implement the measures recommended by experts for individual phases of the epidemic. This way we can affect the speed the COVID-19 spreads at.”

Bratislava city council prepared the warning system with its epidemiologist Martin Pavelka.

“The COVID Semaphore puts us at the very top of global metropolises,” said Pavelka, as cited by the press release. “We are the only ones in the whole of central and eastern Europe who calculate the effective reproduction number R based on epidemiological data.”

The Health Ministry is now preparing a similar nationwide system.

Related articleCoronavirus in Slovakia: July saw 12 outbreaks in the country Read more 

The function of the monitoring system is to act as an early warning mechanism to prevent the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. After assessing individual indicators, the semaphore activates one of the five phases - from white for zero cases of illness within seven days via green, orange, red up to black, the most severe state when people are recommended to minimise their movements dramatically and refrain from physical contact with other people.

Among the monitored indicators are the reproduction number, number of active cases, available hospital beds and so-called superspreading events leading to at least five additional individuals contracting the disease at one time. These could be discos, conferences, rallies or celebrations.

“The city of Bratislava is currently in the second, green, phase, where the reproduction number R is below 1,” said Rajčanová. “If the indicators imply transfer to another phase of the epidemic, we will inform people about this.”

10. Aug 2020 at 18:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: Tourists in the Tatras break 40-year record

Read the overview of news from August 10, 2020.

The Tatras have been flooded with tourists.

Surprise decision delays the historic verdict by a month

The judges can still go back and ask for more evidence in the Kuciak murder trial.

Alena Zsuzsová is charged with ordering Kuciak's murder on Marian Kočner's behalf.

Andrej Kiska's successor elected

The smallest coalition party Za Ludi talks about unity, but they ended the congress with a conflict.

Veronika Remišová replaces Andrej Kiska as the Za Ľudí chair.

Fintech battlegrounds: Europe vs. the US

Marcel Klimo of vacuumlabs s.r.o. summarizes the key differences between the fintech ecosystem in Europe and in the United States.

There are still candidates who would be interested in working in some positions if they got more attractive rewards and benefits.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)