Roundup: Slovakia features in the BBC Radio 1’s ‘Up Yours Corona’ challenge

The popular duo - Dean and Nala - visited Bratislava. Read culture and travel stories from Slovakia in one place.

BBC Radio 1's Greg James looks at a huge billboard in London after he completes his global 'Up Yours Corona' mission on July 29, 2020. (Source: Facebook/Greg James)

BBC Radio 1 came up with a global challenge a few weeks back – bringing people from 193 countries together to tell the coronavirus ‘Up Yours Corona’ in their mother languages.

Tomáš from Bratislava took part as well, talking to Dev on the phone on the afternoon of July 26. When Dev, who has never visited Slovakia, asked what the best thing about Slovakia was, Tomáš replied: “We have beautiful mountains, nature, and Slovak women.”

And he did not forget to say: “Zmizni, korona!”, which can be translated to “Go away, corona!”

video //www.youtube.com/embed/AK1_OnIPuwM

Watch the ‘Up Yours Corona’ video, which features Tomáš (4:00), or listen to the July 26 show to hear Tomáš chatting to Dev.

TRAVEL

1| Preparing for a climb to Hrádok

Hrádok is the highest andesite wall in Slovakia and the second biggest climbing locality after the Tatras. Climbers can find it in the Bystričany Valley in Trenčín Region. Hrádok is exceptional due to its many routes for climbers but also for the diversity of its nature.

2| From Ostrý Grúň to Škurátka: Pokúty Valley

With its length of 10 kilometres and its asphalt surface, a walk in the Pokúty Valley suits tourists, cyclists, and runners. One of the highlights of the trip is the 1926 Pokúty Bridge. Set out on the journey from the south end of the village of Ostrý Grúň.

The transmitter on Kráľova Hoľa. (Source: Radka Minarechová)

3| The mother of Slovak rivers: Kráľova hoľa

Rising to an altitude of 1,946 metres above sea level, Kráľova hoľa – the roof of Slovakia - is the highest point of the eastern part of the Low Tatras. In addition, it is also called the mother of Slovak rivers as four rivers – Hornád, Hnilec, Hron and Čierny Váh - spring below the hill.

4| A train in Trenčín attacked by bandits

The Bloody Countess, Elizabeth Báthory, lived in Čachtice Castle, situated in Trenčín Region. This summer, the Báthory train takes tourists to the castle. To make the train journey adventurous, bandits have already attacked the train.

VIDEO: Dean & Nala in Slovakia

video //www.youtube.com/embed/qmhcMteo37w

A Scottish guy named Dean left Scotland in September 2018 to cycle the world. A few months later, he found himself in the Balkans where he came across his future travel companion – Nala the kitten. While Dean is pedaling, Nala is relaxing in the front basket of his bike. The popular duo also visited Slovakia in early summer.

WEEKEND READS

1| Slovak natural wines sold on the Slovak market again

At first, domestic winemakers found themselves in a strange situation. While their top-class wines were being withdrawn from the market, similarly cloudy wines from Austria and Italy were imported into Slovakia. The situation is now changing for the better.

Culture in short: Altogether 30,232 tourists visited Tatra National Park in a single day , which is the most in the past four decades. The visitors broke the 1980 record, when 26,520 people visited the Tatras.

, which is the most in the past four decades. The visitors broke the 1980 record, when 26,520 people visited the Tatras. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) picked a photo from Slovakia as its August 10 Astronomy Picture of the Day. The picture was taken by Petr Horálek and titled Perseids from Perseus.

as its August 10 Astronomy Picture of the Day. The picture was taken by Petr Horálek and titled Perseids from Perseus. Police arrested a Russian citizen searching for treasure near the village of Lakšárska Nová Vec in the district of Senica. The investigator accused the Russian of damage and degradation of archaeological heritage.

near the village of Lakšárska Nová Vec in the district of Senica. The investigator accused the Russian of damage and degradation of archaeological heritage. The traditional Bratislava coronation parade will take place on August 16, with several other events running from this Friday. The 2020 parade will honour King Matthias II.

2| Prohibited goods in Asia, popular ingredient in Slovakia: Poppy seeds

There are no restrictions on the consumption of poppy seeds in Slovakia, but producers growing poppies on an area greater than 100 square metres must hand over poppy straws – which can be used in the production of illegal drugs – to an approved organisation which either processes them or ploughs them back into the soil.

Maria Theresa's coronation enactment in 2011. (Source: Source: Courtesy of OZ Korunovačná Bratislava)

3| Why do Tokaj wines taste so good?

Tokaj winemakers depend on the Tokaj region's peculiar climate and landscape. Volcanic soil, proximity to rivers, and hot weather are important, but there is another key factor that makes Tokaj wines special.

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly: August 21.

Read last week's roundup.

14. Aug 2020 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff