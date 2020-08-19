Tip for a trip: Sivý Vrch in western Tatras

Peak resembles the back of a stegosaurus.

Town of rocks. This is how the Sivý Vrch (Grey Peak) could be described with a few words.

The mountain peak in the Western Tatras, possible to discover with our Tatras travel guide, remains unknown to many, even though those who have already hiked here often confirmed that it is their favourite hiking with beautiful views.

There are several routes to choose when going up. One includes the lower Babky peak, described as easier.

White rock

We opted for a peak from a spot called Horáreň Biela Skala. It is possible to leave your car here.

From this point, following the red mark the terrain ascends steeply. Marks were worn out at some points, so be careful not to depart from the touristic route, as the terrain is interlaced with many forest routes from the beginning, but they will not take you to your destination.

After about an hour and a half, tourists get to the point called Biela Skala (White Rock). It offers views onf the surrounding countryside with a double-cross at the spot.

On the back of a stegosaurus

Continuing to the top, the peak could not be seen yet. In about a half an hour, it appears before tourists, resembling the back of a stegosaurus.

Sivý vrch (1,805 metres) Starting point: Horáreň Biela Skala

Horáreň Biela Skala Vertical distance: about 1,000 metres

about 1,000 metres Time: 6 hours (to the top and back)

At first it seems like a tourist is entering a town of rocks, a path always hidden among them. Two more complicated parts for climbing are equipped with chains.

You will finally reach the peak after about 45 minutes. The view reaches from Liptovská Mara to Oravská Priehrada dams, surrounded by the Western Tatras.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/QV_pkm_z9fo

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) (Source: Miroslav Mäsiar)

19. Aug 2020 at 11:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff