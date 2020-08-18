Christmas without honey? It's possible

Climate changes and this year's weather, especially long-lasting rainy and cold weather taking turns with heat waves, have caused the biggest drop in honey production in the last three decades for the Slovak beekeeping sector.
This year's honey harvest reached only one-third of the average reported in the past, chair of the Slovak Association of Beekeepers Milan Rusnák told the SITA newswire.
"The hives do not have sufficient flower nutrition and many are experiencing famine," he added for SITA.
Beekeepers have recorded a significant decrease in agate, linden, flower, mixed, and also honeydew types of honey. They have already asked the Agriculture Ministry for financial support.
They expect that there will be a lack of honey in stores by the end of the year, also Christmas.
Not only Slovakia, but other countries across Europe have reported a shortage of honey and food for hives, SITA wrote.
18. Aug 2020 at 17:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff