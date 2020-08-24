Who has paid the most on corporate taxes in Slovakia?

The three largest taxpayers contributed €2.256 billion in total to the state coffers.

Companies active in the energy and automotive sector have paid the highest corporate tax to the state coffers.

This stems from the recent analysis published by the FinStat company. It revealed that the Slovak pipeline operator Eustream paid the most on corporate taxes, followed by the SPP Distribúcia gas distribution company and the Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia.

The three companies paid altogether €2.256 billion to the state budget by August 20, which is €400 million less than last year, the TASR newswire reported.

How much they paid

Eustream remains the largest payer of corporate taxes. Similarly to last year, it paid €169.6 million, which is €86 million more than the year before.

SPP Distribúcia ranked second with corporate tax at €65.4 million, which is €35.9 million more than the year before. In the previous analysis, the company ranked 11th.

Volkswagen Slovakia paid €58.9 million, down from €72.2 million paid for 2018.

Next came Slovenská Sporiteľňa, which paid €53.3 million on corporate taxes, followed by the Žilina-based carmaker Kia Motors Slovakia with €50.4 million and Slovak Telekom with €48.4 million.

SUB: The final deadline for paying taxes has not been set

More than 166,000 companies have paid taxes so far, the analysis suggests.

“Companies paid altogether €2.674 billion on taxes in 2018,” said Miriama Pudišová of FinStat, as quoted by TASR. “We can thus expect that around €400 million should be paid to the state coffers.”

The final deadline for paying corporate taxes for 2019 has not been announced as the date will be set for the end of the calendar month following the month current coronavirus pandemic officially ends.

24. Aug 2020 at 17:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff