Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Benefits of Fulbright programmes: they remain with people long after they return home

Lýdia Tobiášová, executive director of the Fulbright Commission in Slovakia, talks about her experience with the programme and how it can enrich one’s life.

Fulbright Program brings together people from various backgrounds.Fulbright Program brings together people from various backgrounds. (Source: Courtesy of Fulbright Slovakia)

Completing of the scholarship programmes offered by the Fulbright Commission looks good on one’s CV. The personal and cultural experiences benefit not only the participants, but also their environment, and create a network and contacts that can be used in the future, according to Lýdia Tobiášová, executive director of the J. W. Fulbright Commission in Slovakia.

Lýdia TobiášováLýdia Tobiášová (Source: Courtesy of Fulbright Slovakia)

In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, she talks about her own experience with the programmes, the goals they want to achieve in the future, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): You participated in the Fulbright Program yourself. How would you describe its benefits?

Lýdia Tobiášová (LT): I spent six months of 2009-2010 at Fordham Law School in New York City via the Fulbright Scholar Program, i.e. a post-doctoral research programme. A Fulbright had always been my dream, and since I also dreamt about going to New York, it was a win-win.

It was great to come to a foreign environment completely different from the Slovak one, find accommodation, settle there, learn more about the neighbourhood, find a place at university and friends, and keep discovering New York. I had to learn to overcome problems.

27. Aug 2020 at 7:00  | Radka Minarechová

