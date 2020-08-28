Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

‘I pretended I wasn’t Roma to avoid being pointed out’

Roma student Daniel Bunda talks about discrimination, role models, changes,and more.

Roma student and volunteer Daniel Bunda is the latest guest on the Bringing World to the Classroom podcast. Roma student and volunteer Daniel Bunda is the latest guest on the Bringing World to the Classroom podcast. (Source: TASR)

When studying in primary school, one of Daniel Bunda’s teachers labelled him as ‘black’ and ‘Italian’.

The Roma student and volunteer explains what discrimination looked like in his case, why calling Roma people ‘gypsies’ should be avoided, and more.

Two years ago, Bunda - a recent LEAF Academy graduate - also talked to the United Nations about the need for inclusion of the Roma in Slovakia, saying the country is as powerful as its weakest element in society. So, have things changed in this regard?

Listen to Bringing World to the Classroom to find out what should, in Bunda’s opinion, change to really help the Roma minority.

EXAM TOPIC: Human relationships

Other study materials:

Roma people targeted by hoaxes during a pandemic Read more  Glossary: Slovaks must see diversity positively to prosper Read more  Slovaks have not fully embraced diversity yet Read more 


The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

28. Aug 2020 at 7:30  | Peter Dlhopolec

Theme: Spectator College

Read more articles by the topic

