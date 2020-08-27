Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Baker of legendary rolls tries a forgotten Bratislava delicacy

The biscuits were once more popular than Bratislava rolls.

Ján ŠimunekJán Šimunek (Source: Sme)

Bratislava rolls with poppy or walnut filling is a popular pastry whose tradition was restored only in the late 1990s. However, few people know that another biscuit used to be more popular than the rolls in former Pressburg. It was so in demand that local bakers exported it as far as Berlin, Paris, London and other destinations in the first half of the 19th century.

Now there is a high chance that citizens and visitors of Bratislava will able to savour the forgotten delicacy again. Ján Šimunek, owner of the family bakery FantastiCo, which has contributed to the renaissance of the Bratislava rolls, has been working on the revival of the famous biscuit. The main motivation behind their efforts is to keep this traditional Bratislava delicacy.

“The taste of almond biscuits as well as their consistency is perfectly balanced; their creator must have been a pastry genius,” Šimunek told The Slovak Spectator. He personally likes them most with hot tea.

27. Aug 2020 at 11:04  | Jana Liptáková

